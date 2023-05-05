News you can trust since 1854
‘The Quinn of Cakes’ judges Little Bowden School’s ‘Coronation Bake Off’

Children of all ages were asked to design a cake fit for a King

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:18 BST
Frances Quinn, winner of the Great British Bake Off in 2013, joined members of the PTA in the judging of Little Bowden’s own ‘Coronation’ Bake Off.

Children of all ages were asked to design a cake fit for a King – with the winners from each class being invited to actually bake their creations to be judged and tasted by the local celebrity who in turn chose a winners with an overall ‘Star Baker'.

Anna Thomas, chair of the PTA, said: “It has been wonderful to see so many children getting involved from across the school.

"We were amazed by their creativity and attention to detail in their cake design and Frances had a tough time choosing our winners.

"We thank you to everyone who took part.”

After a close competition the KS1 award went to six-year-old Lucas, KS2 winner was 11-year-old Max and the overall ‘Star Baker’ was 10-year Rosemary.

