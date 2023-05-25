Centre, Chairman councillor Barbara Johnson after the opening of the hydrotherapy pod.

It is moment that has been more than 30 years in the making - but also a moment of celebration.

This week, the chairman of Harborough District Council, Cllr Barbara Johnson, cut the ribbon to officially open the new hydrotherapy pod at Market Harborough Leisure Centre, alongside Ned Payne of Everyone Active and Cllr Roger Dunton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As we have documented over the years, the battle for a hydrotherapy pool - spearheaded by Carole Tilley - started more than 30 years ago.

Chairman of Harborough District Council councillor Barbara Johnson cuts the ribbon with Ned Payne of Everyone Active and councillor Roger Dunton.

She and other supporters of the Hippo Appeal generated £48,000 through sponsored events - but the money sat unused in a bank account.

After more than three decades with no progress, Carole called on MP Neil O’Brien, district council leader at the time, Cllr Phil King, and the Charity Commission to find out what was happening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And back in March, the pod (not the pool Carole had hoped for) was installed.

She told the Mail back in March: “I feel absolutely brilliant, it’s been such a long journey but I am glad we now have some kind of result. I know a lot of people it could help who have been advised by their GP to take part in hydrotherapy.

Elsie Farnham presents flowers to chairman Barbara Johnson.

“It’s absolutely amazing news and me and some of the fundraisers will be going out for a drink to celebrate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the official opening, Phyllis Stanley was the first person to try out the new hydrotherapy pod and Elsie Farnham presented flowers to chairman Barbara Johnson.

Emma Weston, revitalising trusts manager at the Charity Commission, said: “We know this project has meant a lot to those involved and we have worked hard to bring people together to ensure funds raised are used for their intended purposes.

"I’m pleased to see that previously dormant funds are now benefitting local communities in Market Harborough and surrounding areas. The Charity Commission’s Revitalising Trusts programme seeks to help trustees put hard-fundraised money to good use, to make a real and positive difference to those who need it most.

Phyllis Stanley tries out the new hydrotherapy pod.

Advertisement

Advertisement