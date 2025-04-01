The long queues are worth it! 'Cult status' Harborough bakery named as one of the best in the UK

The bakery is particularly known for its traditional baked French pastries. Photo: The Garage Bakehouse

The Garage Bakehouse in Market Harborough is among the UK’s top 50 bakeries.

The popular eatery in Roman Way made the prestigious Good Food Guide list, first published in 1951.

The list aims to highlight bakeries where flavour and accessibility meet quality and locally sourced ingredients.

True to its name, the family-run bakery started life in 2014 in an empty garage. Run by Dan and Lauren Cadoo, its popularity grew and the duo expanded into a former family-owned salon next-door.

The bakery is known for its French pastries – or ‘viennoiserie’ – and sourdough breads.

In their review, the judges said “Dan and Lauren have become an integral part of the local community by producing ‘amazing’ bread at their gem of an independent bakery in the heart of Market Harborough.”

They went on to compliment the breads, from sourdough to Turkish flatbread, and the traditional baked French pastries and other ‘fun baked items’.

The duo said: “We are so delighted to be named as one of the top 50 bakeries in the UK. To be placed amongst some of THE MOST incredible bakeries is a huge honour, it’s the best community ever.

“Thank you to our incredible teams and amazing customers, it truly is a labour of love.”

The bakery was also recently mentioned by Sunday Times judges, after the town was named one of the best places to live in the Midlands by the broadsheet title.

They described its ‘cult status (and queues) for its artisan breads, coffee and viennoiserie’.