The famous Red Arrows will be flying over Market Harborough today (July 1).

The famous Red Arrows will be flying over Market Harborough today (July 1).

If you are poised with your camera, the time to look out for them between 3.33 and 3.40pm.

But don't worry if you miss them - they will be flying over the area again on Sunday (July 3) at about 9.02pm and 9.07pm.