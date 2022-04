Barry Watson will be the speaker at a meeting of Market Harborough Civic Society on Wednesday (April 27).

Mr Watson will give a talk to the popular local group called ‘The Agony & Ecstasy of a Canal Hotel Boater’.

The meeting will take place in the Youth Wing of the Methodist Church on Northampton Road, Market Harborough.

The get-together will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday.