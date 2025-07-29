Tennis facilities in Harborough’s Welland Park set to undergo renovation
The council has accepted a grant from the Lawn Tennis Association to improve the tennis courts in Welland Park, Market Harborough.
At Cabinet on Monday July 28, Harborough District Council (HDC) agreed to accept a grant award of £81,717.44 from the Lawn Tennis Association to resurface the courts and install new gate access systems.
The gate access systems will be for a new free booking system.
This investment comes as part of a £30 million nationwide scheme from the government and Lawn Tennis Association.
Cllr Jo Asher, HDC's cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “We are excited to be able to upgrade these important facilities for our residents and support the Lawn Tennis Association’s aim to grow tennis by making it relevant, accessible, welcoming and enjoyable.”
The tennis court project is externally funded by the Lawn Tennis Association with no financial contribution required from the council.