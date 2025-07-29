Tennis facilities in Harborough’s Welland Park set to undergo renovation

Tennis facilities in Market Harborough’s Welland Park are set to undergo a renovation.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has accepted a grant from the Lawn Tennis Association to improve the tennis courts in Welland Park, Market Harborough.

At Cabinet on Monday July 28, Harborough District Council (HDC) agreed to accept a grant award of £81,717.44 from the Lawn Tennis Association to resurface the courts and install new gate access systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gate access systems will be for a new free booking system.

The council has accepted a grant from the Lawn Tennis Association to improve the tennis courts in Welland Park.

This investment comes as part of a £30 million nationwide scheme from the government and Lawn Tennis Association.

Cllr Jo Asher, HDC's cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “We are excited to be able to upgrade these important facilities for our residents and support the Lawn Tennis Association’s aim to grow tennis by making it relevant, accessible, welcoming and enjoyable.”

The tennis court project is externally funded by the Lawn Tennis Association with no financial contribution required from the council.