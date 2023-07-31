Teenager rolls from Rushden to Harborough at 4mph for Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club event

Father and son Andrew and Michael Lee with their 1916 Wallis & Stevens steam roller called Midnight who are new to the event. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club held its annual open weekend on July 29-30, featuring many vehicles and steam engines.

A young member, 19-year-old Joe Doherty from Rushden, drove his 1948 Aveling and Barford roller complete with living van and trailer all the way from Rushden to Market Harborough at a steady 4mph.

