News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Teenager rolls from Rushden to Harborough at 4mph for Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club event

Open weekend took part on July 29-30
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 11:21 BST
Father and son Andrew and Michael Lee with their 1916 Wallis & Stevens steam roller called Midnight who are new to the event. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERFather and son Andrew and Michael Lee with their 1916 Wallis & Stevens steam roller called Midnight who are new to the event. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Father and son Andrew and Michael Lee with their 1916 Wallis & Stevens steam roller called Midnight who are new to the event. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club held its annual open weekend on July 29-30, featuring many vehicles and steam engines.

A young member, 19-year-old Joe Doherty from Rushden, drove his 1948 Aveling and Barford roller complete with living van and trailer all the way from Rushden to Market Harborough at a steady 4mph.

A new engine to the yard is a Wallis & Stevens roller from 1916, which has recently completed a full rebuild, owned by Michael Lee from East Farndon.

Related topics:TeenagerRushdenMarket Harborough