A teenager driver has died following a crash in Harborough Road, Desborough that took place this morning (February 11) shortly after 2.30am.

The blue Suzuki Swift is believed to have travelled towards Desborough from the direction of the A6, when it left the road before coming to a stop on the grassed area of Travel Plaza Hotel.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Desborough in the early hours of this morning (February 11).

Harborough Road, Desborough/Google

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers were called to a single vehicle collision on Harborough Road, shortly after 2.30am.

“A blue Suzuki Swift is believed to have travelled along Harborough Road towards Desborough from the direction of the A6, when for reasons yet unknown, it left the road before coming to a stop on the grassed area of Travel Plaza Hotel.

“As a result of the collision, the driver of the Swift – a 19-year-old man - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision or the moments leading to it.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.