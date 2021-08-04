Teenage Harborough film student celebrates his debut movie screening - and wins students of the year award

Kane Wilson

A teenage Harborough film student is celebrating his debut movie screening – as he’s been crowned Royal Leamington Spa College Student of the Year.

Gifted Kane Wilson, 18, is marking a memorable double as he heads to London’s leading film school to study after completing his Level 3 Film and TV course at the college.

The talented teenager will be hoping to take his budding big screen career to the next level at MetFilm School later this year after seeing his first work Jumpsuit shown at Rugby’s major Cineworld venue.

Jumpsuit was shot with a cast of performing arts students at Rugby College after Kane tapped into Warwickshire College Group’s network of colleges.

As well as scooping top award at Royal Leamington Spa College, Kane was also hailed as Creative Arts Student of the Year.

The thrilled student, who attended Lutterworth High School, said he was shocked to find out he had won his first ever accolade.

“I was out filming at the time but when I got the call, I was very excited and happy.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever won an award,” said Kane.

“I’ve also been creative and had an interest in performing.

“It was that interest in acting that led me into film and directing.

“I like the idea of taking your vision and bringing it to the screen in your own style.

“When I first came to the college I had no idea where to start.

“So I’m proud of how far I have come and I feel like every piece I do now shows improvement,” added Kane.

“It was difficult with the pandemic.

“But I was fortunate to have my camera at home and was still able to make short films and documentaries from there.

“To end my time at college with this award is fantastic and this coupled with the excitement of screening my own film has been great.”

Talking about his intriguing breakthrough into the film world, he said: “Jumpsuit is about a computer geek who has created an elaborate plan to get close to a girl.

“It started as a short story but grew into a 28-page script!

“We went down and auditioned students at Rugby College and seven of them were involved in filming,” said Kane.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at college and the independence it has given me.

“But now I’m ready for my next big challenge at MetFilm School.”

Saluting Kane, Roger Bevan, College Director at Royal Leamington Spa College, said: “Kane thrives on a challenge.

“He is constantly pushing himself so that his work meets his high expectations and he is always hungry to experiment with new skills.

“His biggest achievement was crafting his suspense thriller ‘Out of Sight’ during lockdown with limited resources and cast. “It focuses on building tension while allowing him to practise his sound design, lighting and implementation of colour.”

He added: “He is a deserving winner of this award and we look forward to following his career closely in the future.”

To see Kane Wilson’s work visit KaneWilsonFilm on Youtube and Instagram.