Teddies to raise a-bear-ness of good causes during return of Harborough's popular zip line event

Paddington enjoys the hair-raising fun at last year's event.

Teddy bears will be taking to the skies for charity, at a hair-raising Harborough event.

The town’s annual ‘Teddy Zip Line’ organised by the Market Harborough C of E Academy PTFA team, will take place this Saturday (September 28) with an array of activities beginning from 9am at St Dionysius Church.

Lift off will begin from 12pm, where teddies will make thrilling descents from the iconic church spire, up until 4pm. For £3, teddies of all shapes and sizes will be launched from the ‘bear traffic control tower’ - once they have been through passport control of course - in a specially designed ‘Bearoplane’, thanks to competition winners Elisabeth and Kavi.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following their hair-raising adventures, the ‘paratedic’ team will be ready to stretcher teddies over to the Children’s Air Ambulance ‘Tedical’ Centre.

Bear-port instructions.

The charity team will bring along its mascot teddies, Blade and Peggy, who will take flight to promote its children’s club, #TheCrew.

The club allows youngsters to learn about saving lives, helicopters, medicine, fundraising, and charity work.

Vicky Ambery, from the charity, said: "The national Children’s Air Ambulance is changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care by transferring critically ill babies and children between hospitals at high speed for specialist care.

“We are thrilled to have our mascot teddies, Blade and Peggy, taking flight at the Teddy Zip Line event, promoting our awesome children’s club.”

The event, sponsored by WW Brown & Sons and TGW Logistics, aims to raise a-bear-ness of a variety of causes while hosting a number of collection points from the church.

They include:

For new children's and adults' pyjamas, which will be donated to young hospital patients.

For unwanted bras which will be sent to repurpose for women in need, in Africa.

For supplies for the town’s Hygiene Bank.

Non-perishable food items for the local Jubilee Food Bank.

And dog and cat food for the Dogz Dinner animal food bank.

A Teddy Tidy – a town-wide litter pick supported by the South Leicestershire Litter Wombles – will take place from 9am, and from10am to noon a toy swap will allow youngsters to freshen up their toy collections for free.

Bearistas will also be on hand to serve cuppas and teddy-shaped biscuits.