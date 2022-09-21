Tanning shop in Harborough hits back at claims its window display is 'offensive'

The salon has received two complaints about its 'offensive' window display.

A tanning shop in Harborough has hit out at ‘ridiculous’ complaints made to authorities that its window display is ‘offensive’.

The owner of Malibu Tanning Lounge on Coventry Road says the business received a visit from a Harborough District Council officer earlier this year after a complaint about the graphics – one which shows a woman sunbathing on a beach.

Owner Jim Coles claims the total number of complaints stands at two and he was unaware planning permission was required for the display.

The council has now refused a retrospective application on the grounds the images adversely affect the character and appearance of the area.

In a social media post Malibu Lounge hit out at the decision and called for customers to support its cause.

Mr Coles also says the council has informed him the layout of the shop will need to change, which he claims will cost thousands of pounds.

The post read: “I have explained to the council our window cover was installed for privacy and to fit with our layout of the shop. The window vinyl covers the cubical which creates privacy and safety. Not only this, it covers our desk and till areas.

“The district council advised when removing the vinyl I would need to reconfigure the shop to suit. A cubicle is around £2,000 so to reconfigure I would need to create new panels of four cubicles.”

In its response to the retrospective planning application, the district council said it refused consent due to ‘to the scale, siting and colour adversely affect the character and appearance of the existing shop frontage, building and conservation area’.

But Mr Coles says the decision would impact his business along with others’.

He added: “The council is really are making it hard for small businesses out there, especially in this current climate.

“Our little business has been non-stop since day one and has grown so quickly in less than 12 months. By removing the vinyl and potentially removing a stand-up tanning bed while we figure something out, would cause a loss of income which would stop us circulating money in our own town.”