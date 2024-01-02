News you can trust since 1854
Talk to be held about former Queen of England with ties to Market Harborough

It’s taking place next week
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 09:52 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 09:52 GMT
Market Harborough Historical Society is set to hold its first meeting of the year.

The group will meet at 7.30pm on Wednesday January 10 in the ‘youth wing’ of the Methodist Church.

The meeting will include a talk from Dame Sara Cockerill, KC, who is also an accomplished historical author and penned a book on Eleanor of Castile.

Sara will give an account of the former queen, and her connection to Market Harborough.

Tickets for non-members are £3. Visit www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org for more details.

