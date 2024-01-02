Talk to be held about former Queen of England with ties to Market Harborough

Dame Sara Cockerill, KC

Market Harborough Historical Society is set to hold its first meeting of the year.

The group will meet at 7.30pm on Wednesday January 10 in the ‘youth wing’ of the Methodist Church.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting will include a talk from Dame Sara Cockerill, KC, who is also an accomplished historical author and penned a book on Eleanor of Castile.

Sara will give an account of the former queen, and her connection to Market Harborough.