Talk about a bridge too far! Lorry driver stops just in time on busy Harborough road
Realising at the last minute that he had no chance of getting under the bridge, he was forced to reverse all the way back
This lorry driver stopped in the nick of time as he got to within just a few feet of the low bridge on busy Kettering Road in Little Bowden, Market Harborough.
The trucker, who was transporting a huge wagon, really was risking his luck as he approached the 13ft 9ins (4.2 metres) railway bridge heading into town.
Realising at the last minute that he had no chance of making it he was forced to reverse all the way back along Kettering Road at about 6pm yesterday evening (Thursday) before taking another route.
And as a result he sparked “chaos”, said local resident Jon Pollard who snapped this picture, as drivers had to get out of his way and “half the street came out to watch him back up”.