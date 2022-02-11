Talk about a bridge too far! Lorry driver stops just in time on busy Harborough road

This lorry driver stopped in the nick of time as he got to within just a few feet of the low bridge on busy Kettering Road in Little Bowden, Market Harborough. Photo by Jon Pollard.

Talk about a bridge too far!

This lorry driver stopped in the nick of time as he got to within just a few feet of the low bridge on busy Kettering Road in Little Bowden, Market Harborough.

The trucker, who was transporting a huge wagon, really was risking his luck as he approached the 13ft 9ins (4.2 metres) railway bridge heading into town.

Realising at the last minute that he had no chance of making it he was forced to reverse all the way back along Kettering Road at about 6pm yesterday evening (Thursday) before taking another route.