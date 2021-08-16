Take That tribute band give Harborough shoppers a performance they will Never Forget

Charity [email protected] members Mark Smith, Gavin Pearson, Dean Barrett (Front), and Ben Murphy with Punit Mistry senior optometrist who is climbing Kilimanjaro for MNH and Barry Henning store manager outside Specsavers in St Mary's Place on Saturday. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Shoppers gave a crucial cause a massive boost as they lapped up a band’s barnstorming performance they will Never Forget in Market Harborough town centre.

People donated over £355 to support the motor neurone disease MND charity as tribute act [email protected] belted out a string of the headline group’s greatest hits.

Starring local singer Dean Barrett as Gary Barlow, the band strutted their stuff in front of delighted passers-by outside Specsavers on St Mary’s Place on Saturday (August 14).

And [email protected] roared into action to get behind Punit Mistry, 35, a senior optometrist at Specsavers.

He is aiming to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania next year as he sets out to raise £4,500 for the MND charity.

Charlie Allen, assistant manager at Specsavers in Market Harborough, said: “We had a fantastic day here on Saturday despite the rainy weather.

“[email protected] did us proud as always singing their hearts out and the shoppers loved them.

“People generously chipped in £355.42 and we are receiving more donations online.

“We are very grateful for every single contribution,” said Charlie.

“Punit has already generated £3,196 – so he’s well on the way to hitting his target.

“He has worked here for 16 years and he’s such a great person and popular colleague.

“The MND charity is very close to his heart.

“Very sadly Punit’s father passed away a couple of years ago after being diagnosed with this very cruel, heartbreaking disease,” said Charlie.

“So as a business we are totally backing him all the way.

“Punit’s hoping to climb Kilimanjaro in September 2022 after it was cancelled last year due to Covid.

“As well as raising money, events like this are also helping to raise the MND charity’s profile and make even more people aware of this terrible condition.”