The Chequers pub in Swinford during the start of the 35th barrel push to Catthorpe Farm in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Led off by a mini brass band, men, women and children soaked up the sunshine as they marched out from the Chequers pub in Swinford on Sunday morning.

They completed the 3.5-mile trek to Catthorpe farm shop and back to get behind Macmillan Cancer Support.

Landlord Brian Priest opened the Chequers at 10am for the special occasion as the Street Bistro did brisk business selling breakfast cobs before the hike.

Front, Landlord Brian Priest of The Chequers pub in Swinford during the start of the 35th barrel push to Catthorpe Farm in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“If you want to help us achieve the challenge please pop a fiver in the pot at the bar and leave your name on the form to be called out on the day,” said Brian, who’s celebrating 35 years running his popular village pub.

“And all the proceeds will be going straight to Macmillan Cancer Support so please do what ever you can to back us all the way!”

