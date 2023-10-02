Swimming instructor can continue private lessons at her Harborough home after winning planning appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A swimming instructor will continue to provide private lessons at her Harborough home after winning a planning appeal.

Mel Aldridge set up Mel’s Swim Hub in 2018 after buying a hydrotherapy pool and installing it in an outbuilding in her garden. She offers one-to-one swimming lessons in a more private setting.

And while Harborough District Council granted permission to use the building until July 2022, it denied an application to enable the business to run permanently.

The decision was appealed and a government planning inspector has given the green light for Mel’s Swim Hub to continue operating indefinitely.

Mel said: “Most leisure pools focus on group activity and even though one-to-one lessons can be arranged, some people do not feel comfortable in such a large, public environment, making them much less likely to participate.

“As a swimming instructor, I started noticing that some people were missing out because they were intimidated by the setting. I am truly passionate about swimming and I was keen to ensure everyone had the chance to learn, so I set up Mel’s Swim Hub. I absolutely love what I do – it’s not like a job.

“Having to go through the appeal was such a stressful time. All I kept thinking about was the application getting denied again and so many swimmers being unable to access lessons again. The only time I didn’t worry was when I was teaching – I’d go into a different world and it was my saviour.

“I’m so glad I can now continue offering private lessons to the community, taking the time and nurturing them so they can develop this lifelong skill and grow their confidence.”

She now plans to build a hydrotherapy centre with two pools after buying the former Swim Gym and Broadway Nightclub in Market Harborough’s Riverside Industrial Estate.