Swimmers in Harborough raise nearly £10,000 at the annual Rotary SwiMarathon

Making a huge cash splash...Market Harborough Rotary Club during the presentations from this years SwiMarathon at Market Harborough Golf Club. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Harborough Rotarians have splashed the cash after swimmers raised nearly £10,000 for local charities at the club’s annual SwiMarathon.

Participants, spectators and businesses came together at Harborough Leisure Centre for the fundraising event last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sponsored swimmers, along with support from local businesses, raised £9,500 which will be donated to a number of regional charities and the wider Rotary network.

A number of swimming awards - including most lengths swam and most money raised - and grants were handed out to 18 charities at the SwiMarathon Presentation at Market Harborough Golf Club at the weekend.

Charities receiving grant money included Harborough FM, Home Start, Team Freedom and Holiday at Home, to name a few.

Rotarian Gordon Etherington, chair of the SwiMarathon Committee, said: “We are particularly pleased that we are able to offer so much money to local good causes, following this great event which so many swimmers really enjoyed. The event was a good example of Rotary bringing people together to enjoy swimming and raise funds."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have met some remarkable people, who have overcome disabilities and many who have made exceptional efforts to make our SwiMarathon the success that it is. The hundreds who took part can take huge pride in what they have achieved.”

The next Rotary SwiMarathon will take place on March 2 and 3, 2025.

Teams consist of up to six people to swim in a relay in one lane of the pool for around 50 minutes. Workmates, business colleagues, school groups, youth organisations, sports clubs, families and friends can enter.