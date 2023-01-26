Sweet-toothed Medbourne villagers recreate their village hall in the form of cake!
The week is promoted by charity Action with Communities in Rural England and aims to recognise the valuable contribution of over 10,000 village halls to communities in England.
Medbourne Village Hall was recreated in cake form to mark National Village Halls Week.
The week is promoted by charity Action with Communities in Rural England and aims to recognise the valuable contribution of over 10,000 village halls to communities in England.
Advertisement
Villagers gathered for its regular Monday Teas to enjoy the cake, made by hall manager Meriel Godfrey.
The hall also hosts Medbourne Preschool, 1st Welland Valley Scouts, Dance Academy, Medbourne Women's Institute, a model railway group, the parish council, as well as for private functions, weddings, celebrations and as a polling station.
Hall chairman Brian Godfrey said: “Medbourne is fortunate in having an iconic village hall at its heart. Weekly Monday teas are a great social gathering and an opportunity to meet friends and neighbours in a warm and welcoming environment."