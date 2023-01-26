Sweet-toothed Medbourne villagers recreate their village hall in the form of cake!

A miniature replica of the hall was created in cake form.

Medbourne Village Hall was recreated in cake form to mark National Village Halls Week.

The week is promoted by charity Action with Communities in Rural England and aims to recognise the valuable contribution of over 10,000 village halls to communities in England.

Villagers gathered for its regular Monday Teas to enjoy the cake, made by hall manager Meriel Godfrey.

Celebrations were afoot this week at Medbourne Village Hall.

The hall also hosts Medbourne Preschool, 1st Welland Valley Scouts, Dance Academy, Medbourne Women's Institute, a model railway group, the parish council, as well as for private functions, weddings, celebrations and as a polling station.