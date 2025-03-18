Swan bathed in fairy liquid by wildlife rescuers in Kibworth after canal oil spill

The swan needed several washes with Fairy Liquid. Photo - Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital

A swan has been returned back to the wild by rescuers in Kibworth after being found in a canal covered in oil.

Staff from Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital said the oil may have been spilled by a passing canal boat.

The swan was initially rescued by the RSPCA, and treated by a local veterinary practice before arriving at the hospital.

She was cleaned a specialist unit purpose built for caring for oiled waterfowl – with a large ‘bath’. The swan required several baths with fairy liquid to remove all of the oil from her feathers.

Once staff certain all the oil was removed, they needed to ensure that she was fully waterproof before release.

Swans have a layer of waterproof feathers which ensure they can stay buoyant and dry on the water. Staff checked by pouring water on her, to see it run off her feathers before releasing her.

