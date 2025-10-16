Suspected shoplifter charged after string of thefts from Co-Op stores in north of Harborough district
Adam Chapman was arrested and charged with seven shop thefts and one assault by Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police, following incidents at Co-op stores in the villages of Scraptoft and Thurnby.
When Chapman was arrested by officers he was found with a small quantity of cannabis on his person, for which he received a community resolution.
Chapman has been released on bail with the condition that he cannot attend either store, and is set to appear in court later this month.
Police said: "We would like to thank the staff at the stores for all their support, and we will continue to carry out patrols in the area to deter further offending.
"We want to encourage any stores experiencing any sort of retail crime to report to us so we can tackle those causing most harm to our community. "