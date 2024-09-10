Supportive community steps up to help Harborough parkrun’s portable defibrillator fundraiser

Dan Stevens from Primary Live hands over the defibrillator to Kenny Anderson before a Saturday's parkrun. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The community has stepped up after Market Harborough parkrun appealed for help to fund a portable defibrillator.

The £1,200 lifesaving defibrillator has been purchased thanks to runners and to Harborough business Primary Live which donated the remaining cost after the parkrun community appealed for help.

The parkrun takes place in Welland Park every week on Saturdays.

While there is already a defibrillator in the park, if it is used beforehand, it would be unavailable for runners’ use and the Welland Park event would be cancelled for safety reasons.

So the team came up with the solution of a portable defibrillator which can be carried in a specially designed backpack.

Duty run director Kenny Anderson said: “We are very fortunate to have access to a community defibrillator at Welland Park, however there is always the unfortunate possibility that it could be used prior to parkrun which would prevent parkrun occurring.

“Park runners kindly made donations following our appeal and, when approached, Dan Stevens from Primary Live very quickly responded to offer to pay for the defibrillator entirely for which we are very grateful.

“We have a very supportive community in Market Harborough and we would like to thank you all.

“With the costs of the defibrillator covered by Dan we are now in the position to refresh and replace some of our parkrun equipment, which we hope will make the Harborough parkrun experience even better for runners, walkers and volunteers.”

Follow Market Harborough parkrun on Facebook for event details and updates.