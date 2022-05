A stunning bluebell countryside walk in a village near Market Harborough has raised almost £1,500 for two excellent causes.

The fundraising walk at Marston Lodge in Marston Trussell on Bank Holiday Monday (May 2) generated £742 for the national Ukraine Appeal and £716 for St Nicholas Church in Marston Trussell.

“It was a splendid day, with plenty of happy people and dogs enjoying the wood and beautiful countryside views.

“People also enjoyed delicious refreshments afterwards,” said the event organisers.