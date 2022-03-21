Students at Harborough secondary school raise over £2,500 for Ukrainian refugees

Students at a secondary school in Market Harborough have raised over £2,500 for Ukrainian refugees fleeing their homeland.

The impressive sum has been generated by 1,000 pupils, their parents, families and staff at Robert Smyth Academy on Burnmill Road.

They united to raise the money after staging a special blue and yellow non-uniform day at the school last Friday (March 18).

Blue and yellow are of course the proud colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Dan Cleary, the head at Robert Smyth, told the Harborough Mail today: “This special day to support and get behind the people of Ukraine was led from the start by our fantastic students.

“It was their idea and they carried it out superbly.

“They are so passionate about supporting the poor people of Ukraine caught up in this terrible war,” said Dan.

“They want to make a change and they want to express their views.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to our students, their parents and families and our staff who all backed this highly-laudable initiative to the hilt.

“Our pupils have shown how much they care and their actions and generosity are a shining ray of hope in this very dark time,” said Dan.

“Our students continue to show their sense of morality and to lead from the front.

“I have to admit that I am not surprised by just how well they have done.

“They are a credit to our school and to our entire community,” said the dad-of-two.

“Our students are amazing.

“They are so forward thinking, they are so creative, they are so determined and they want to influence and improve our world and society.

“I’m so proud of them all.

“Our mighty school has shown yet again what we can do when we all come together for the power of good,” said school principal Dan.

“We can all make a big difference for people who are in real need out there.”

The Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal has already raked in an incredible £175 million from the British public.