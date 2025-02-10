Student Volunteer Week: Long-standing Girl Guide from Broughton Astley explains joy of volunteering with youngsters

Girlguiding hero Megan.

To mark Student Volunteering Week, a Broughton Astley volunteer has explained how Girlguiding helps her stay positive.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being surrounded by children day-to-day, early education student Megan Jinks spends her Thursday evenings surrounded by young Brownies to ‘switch-off from work’.

The 24-year-old started volunteering with Broughton Astley Brownies when she was working towards her Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award aged 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than a decade later, Megan still enjoys her Girlguiding activities. Since joining, she’s gained her Bronze, Silver and Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards, and her Queen’s Guide award – the highest award Girlguiding members can achieve.

Megan is one of many students who volunteer for Girlguiding while studying. For the last three years, she has been distance-learning at Anglia Ruskin University and is in her final year of an early years and education foundation course.

Girlguiding will celebrate volunteers like Megan as part of Student Volunteering Week 2025,which falls this week, and aims to encourage students to volunteer and help their local communities.

Megan values the important space that her Brownie meetings have given her away from her studies, and feels volunteering gives her an opportunity to switch off, relax, and have fun with the girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: “When you get into the mindset of working towards a university assignment, you can get stuck in the world of working at your laptop. It’s nice to be able to pull away each week and get into the ‘Brownies mindset’ of leading activities, having fun with the girls, and teaching them new skills. You can have that space away from the assignment, then come back to it feeling more positive and relaxed from having spent time with the girls.”

It's the special experiences that Megan and her team bring to the girls, and seeing how much they enjoy the activities, that encouraged her to continue volunteering alongside her studies and full-time job working in a pre-school.

She added: “My favourite thing is being able to take the girls out on trips and days out - giving them the opportunity to experience new things that they might not be able to at home. Visiting Cadbury’s World or going to a pantomime, even group activity days, all give the girls the chance to gain new skills and experiences.

Megan also values the opportunity to mentor young volunteers in the same way that she was welcomed to the unit’s leadership team over a decade ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really nice to have a young team of people just starting out volunteering, to have that fresh perspective on how they want to run activities for the girls and letting them take the lead in meetings and share their ideas.”

When reflecting on the kind of space Brownie meetings provide for girls, Megan added that it’s not just the volunteers who use Girlguiding as an escape from the stresses and pressures of everyday life.

She said: “The girls have a lot of school and homework,” Megan said, “and we want to give them that break so Brownies doesn’t feel like work. It feels like playing, doing fun activities, and exploring new things to learn.”

Visit Girlguiding.org.uk for more information.