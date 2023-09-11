Struggling Harborough households can receive £75 Aldi voucher to help with cost of living crisis

Struggling Harborough households can receive a voucher

A support scheme has been launched in Market Harborough to help struggling households.

Radio station Harborough FM is working with local charity The Old Grammar School Grants (TOGS Grants) on the £15,000 scheme to help those in need receive a £75 voucher to spend at supermarket Aldi.

It will help up to 200 people in Market Harborough, Little Bowden and Great Bowden struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Charity trustee John Feavyour said: “We became very aware the cost of living has gone through the roof and wanted to do something to help.

“We came up with this idea of providing shopping vouchers. It won’t fix every woe but hopefully £75 worth of items will help for a week or two.”

Residents can apply for the voucher online by writing in under 50 words why they need one. If successful, it will then be issued within a few weeks

John added: “The vouchers do not need to be spent all at once and can be spent on anything other than alcohol. Hopefully it means people can go in and fill their trolley up and not worry where the money for it is coming from that week.

“We can’t help everyone but hopefully 200 vouchers will go some way to supporting those who need it in our town.”