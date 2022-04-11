Streets in Harborough have already applied to hold royal celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

More than 100 streets across Harborough and Leicestershire have already applied to hold right royal celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the start of June.

Leicestershire County Council has received 113 applications for road closures to allow special parties to mark the sovereign’s record-breaking 70-year reign.

As well as street parties, a huge range of other events will be held - including garden fetes, community picnics, local fairs, and music events.

Most of the events are to be staged during the extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

Residents who would like to close a road to hold a knees-up are being asked to submit applications by this Friday (April 15).

Any application received after that date will not be processed.

The usual fees have been waived by the county council for road closures making it cheaper for people to get together to mark this special occasion.

Anyone who wants to apply to close their road for a Platinum Jubilee street party can apply for free through the council’s website here: https://www.leicestershire.gov.uk/about-the-council/how-the-council-works/civic-and-ceremonial/the-lord-lieutenant/her-majesty-the-queens-platinum-jubilee

Mike Kapur, the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, said: “Although the deadline is fast approaching, there is still time to apply to close a road and come together with neighbours to celebrate.

“There are many local celebratory initiatives people can take part in, from a primary school art competition to nominating a business or community group for a Platinum Jubilee Award.”

Information about organising an event on council-owned land or greenspaces and guidance about licensable activities such as playing music and selling food and drink can also be found on the council’s website.

Council officials are asking anyone planning outdoor events, even if a road closure is not required, to notify them to ensure they do not clash with other planned work, such as road maintenance.

The council is eager to learn about all the events and activities that are taking place in Leicestershire.

People can add information about their event or activity to an interactive map on the council’s website.