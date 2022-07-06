Street pastors call time after 13 years of patrolling the streets of Harborough​​​​​​​ at night

Market Harborough Street Pastors will conduct their last tour of the town on the night of Saturday July 16.

Church volunteers are gearing up to carry out their last night-time weekend patrol in Market Harborough.

Market Harborough Street Pastors will conduct their last tour of the town on the night of Saturday July 16.

Administrator Stephen Morse said they are being forced to call a halt after over 13 years because it’s become much harder to maintain their team and are struggling financially.

“We have regularly patrolled the streets of our town providing a listening ear to those who we met, bringing practical help and advice to those in need and demonstrating the non-judgmental Christian values of love and compassion to all,” said Stephen.

“It will not be possible to ever measure the success of the team in real terms.

“But I am sure that the hearts and minds of countless people will have been touched by the team’s selfless dedication to the wellbeing of our local population and the assistance given to the night-time economy.

“Despite making many adjustments to our method of operation, in order to continue to patrol whenever we could during the recent pandemic, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain the team at a viable level,” he added.

“Additionally, with the changes in the local economy, our financial position has become impossibly difficult.”

“It is with great regret therefore, that I have to inform you that we will hold a last patrol on 16 July 2022 (that will terminate at 2359hrs).

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to offer my grateful thanks to all the organisations and individuals who have supported us over the years.”