Full size model, Gloster Whittle E28/39 Jet, A426 Frank Whittle Memorial Roundabout Lutterworth.

It is hoped an historical link will unite Lutterworth and the City of Gloucester more closely.

Gloucester mayor Lorraine Campbell, will be visiting Lutterworth to look at jet engine inventor Sir Frank Whittle’s connection between the two areas.

Sir Frank Whittle carried out most of his work at The Ladywood Works in Leicester Road but, once the design and testing had proved successful, a prototype aircraft was required. This required support from Gloster Aircraft Company in Hucclecote, Gloucestershire.

Whittle had met and discussed his project with designers and test pilots in 1939, and in 1940 The Air Ministry commissioned the company to design an aircraft. As there was no suitable aircraft for the jet engine to be fitted to, the Gloster-Whittle E28/39 ‘Pioneers’ was designed and built. A full-size monument of the plane was placed on a roundabout to the south of the town in tribute.

Trials and taxiing were carried out at the company’s Brockworth airfield before its maiden flight at RAF Cranwell.

Lutterworth mayor Cllr Rob Coleman and deputy mayor Cllr Val Cooper will join Ms Campbell on a visit to Lutterworth Museum to see the extensive Whittle collection which includes a model of the jet engine test bed, a copy of the original jet engine patent filed by Frank Whittle in January 1930 and examples of the combustion chambers. It also features a Champagne bottle drunk by Power Jets employees to celebrate the successful first test of the jet. The bottle is signed by Frank and his colleagues.

It is hoped that this visit will be the start of a closer collaboration between Lutterworth and the City of Gloucester.