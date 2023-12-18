News you can trust since 1854
Stories written by local schoolchildren go on display at Harborough supermarket

They are on the window as you exit the store.
Children from Market Harborough C of E Academy outside AldiChildren from Market Harborough C of E Academy outside Aldi
Stories written by pupils from Market Harborough C of E Academy are on display in a local supermarket.

Children wrote stories based on this year’s Aldi Christmas advert.

And they took their completed works to Aldi on Springfield Street, where staff have displayed them in the store window.

English lead Rebecca Lantsbery said: “Aldi’s advert inspired the children’s writing but it’s the community link between Aldi and ourselves that has made this experience so rewarding for the children.”

