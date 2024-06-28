CBBC star Hacker the Dog will be 'on hand' for selfies.

Harborough Comic Con is retuning to town for a second year.

The event is taking on Sunday June 30 from 10am until 4pm at Harborough Indoor Market.

The event, organised by Vinyl Culture, promises guests from film favourites, cosplay, movie props, autograph opportunities and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among movie stars gracing the scene is Bond actress Caroline Munro, who starred alongside Roger Moore in The Spy who Loved Me in 1977.

Meanwhile 80s movie fans can rub shoulders with E.T and pop into the Gremlin’s Bar for a bevvy – as long as they are careful not to spill any!

Meanwhile CBBC star Hacker the Dog will be on hand for selfies, along with the UK’s only Mandalorian complete with a speeder bike.

And there will be a competition for those in costume, with three different age categories.