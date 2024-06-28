Star-studded Harborough Comic Con will be taking place this Sunday
The event is taking on Sunday June 30 from 10am until 4pm at Harborough Indoor Market.
The event, organised by Vinyl Culture, promises guests from film favourites, cosplay, movie props, autograph opportunities and more.
Among movie stars gracing the scene is Bond actress Caroline Munro, who starred alongside Roger Moore in The Spy who Loved Me in 1977.
Meanwhile 80s movie fans can rub shoulders with E.T and pop into the Gremlin’s Bar for a bevvy – as long as they are careful not to spill any!
Meanwhile CBBC star Hacker the Dog will be on hand for selfies, along with the UK’s only Mandalorian complete with a speeder bike.
And there will be a competition for those in costume, with three different age categories.
Entry is free but donations are welcomed for this year’s cause South Northants Community First Responders which supports East Midlands Ambulance Service.