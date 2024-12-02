Sports stars make a splash at new Harborough Leisure Centre launch event

Cllr Phil Knowles with Olympian Rebecca Adlington and Paralympian Maisie Summers-Newton, and Everyone Active managers Lewis Humphreys and Matthew Hopkins.

A family fun day marked the opening of the new Harborough Leisure Centre at the weekend.

Olympian Rebecca Adlington and Paralympian Maisie Summers-Newton dropped into the official launch event to showcase the centre following an extensive makeover.

Families and residents flocked to the centre to meet and greet the swimmers.

Rebecca Adlington is one of few people to have won Olympic Games, World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games gold medals.

Maisie Summers-Newton is a four-times Paralympic swimming gold medallist and has six World Championship wins under her belt, as well as Commonwealth gold at Birmingham 2022.

Maisie got into the pool to support a training session, while Rebecca shared tips and advice poolside.

Meanwhile, free classes were held to showcase the upgraded exercise studios while the new Atlantis inflatable hosted family sessions in the enhanced pool area.

And DJ Clinton treated gym-goers to pumping tunes in the new and extended gym.

Other upgrades include a new multi-sports arena, hosting tennis and netball clubs as well as a new futsal league and pickleball court markings, and to the reception and bowls area which will host an indoor soft-play in summer.

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles described the atmosphere as ‘wonderful’. He said: “I’m so proud the significant investments we have made, and are continuing to make, are bringing improved access and opportunities for sports and activities sessions to residents in the district.

“The wellbeing of residents is our priority and we continue to deliver important support for pre and rehabilitation referrals, people living with long-term health conditions and for residents facing mental health challenges. I applaud the hard work and dedication of staff here.”

Rebecca Adlington said: “It was lovely to see so many getting involved in the activities on offer and the swimming in particular. Learning to swim is such an important skill and it’s fantastic children and adults have the opportunity to access award-winning swim lessons here.”

Maisie Summers-Newton added: “It’s great the community has access to such an amazing centre and I’m sure people of all abilities and interests will enjoy using it. The refurbishment is really impressive and will benefit the physical and mental health of so many people.”

Visitors and members are encouraged to fill out a survey on the upgrades at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Harboroughleisure