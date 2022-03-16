Specially-recorded Service of Remembrance to mark Mother’s Day will be held at Great Glen Crematorium

Great Glen Crematorium is inviting people to mark Mother’s Day by viewing a specially-recorded Service of Remembrance.

Great Glen Crematorium is inviting people to mark Mother’s Day by viewing a specially-recorded Service of Remembrance.

The service will be shown on the Westerleigh Group’s YouTube channel on Sunday March 27.

The service is being recorded in advance at Waseley Hills Crematorium in the West Midlands, the company’s newest facility.

It will last about 45 minutes and will include readings, music and poems.

Harvey Watson, site manager at Great Glen Crematorium, said: “Mother’s Day can be a particularly poignant time for those who have lost their mum or cannot be together on this day.

“Due to the exceptional circumstances families have endured as result of the pandemic, and lockdown restrictions, we wanted to ensure local people had the opportunity to remember their mum or mother figure on Mother’s Day.”

The special event will help to support Huntington’s Disease Association as Westerleigh Group’s corporate charity of the year.

The organisation provides care and support services for people with Huntington’s disease in England and Wales and educate families and professionals as well as backing people’s rights.

You can support the charity’s work by donating here: www.justgiving.com/campaign/westerleighgroupCath Stanley, chief executive of the Huntington's Disease Association, said: “We would like to thank the Westerleigh Group for choosing us as their charity of the year.

“We are delighted to be part of this year's Mother's Day service. “Thank you to the member of Huntington's disease community who wrote the poem in honour of her Mum which will be shared during the service,” said Cath.

“If you would like to find out more about the work we do to support people with Huntington's disease in England and Wales please visit our website www.hda.org.uk”

The Mother’s Day Service of Remembrance will be shown at 11am on Sunday March 27 on Westerleigh Group’s YouTube channel.