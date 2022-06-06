Specially-knitted bunting for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will go on tour around Harborough

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend may be over but the efforts of the Jubilee Crafters in and around Market Harborough will go on.

The special knitted bunting the group made is to go on tour around Anglican churches in Market Harborough and Lubenham to be shown at summer fairs.

The Harborough Anglican Team enthusiasts meet every week on a Tuesday evening at Fernie Hall on St Mary’s Road and Thursday afternoon at Louisa’s Place in the town centre.

They welcome adults keen to learn a new craft as well as those who are more experienced.

The Thursday group have already started another community project, knitting clothes to be donated to a Special Care Baby Unit for premature babies.