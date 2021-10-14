Special services will be held in Harborough to remember those we lost during the Covid pandemic

Services to remember our loved ones will be held at St Dionysius Church (pictured) on Market Harborough’s High Street, All Saints Church in Lubenham and St Peter and St Paul Church in Great Bowden.

A wide range of special services are to be staged at the five Anglican churches in Market Harborough and Lubenham on Saturday October 30.

The extra-poignant services are going ahead amid the Covid pandemic to honour and remember local people’s loved ones and to give thanks for their lives.

Team Rector, the Rev Barry Hill, said: “We normally offer some special services around this time of year.

“But after 20 months of Covid restrictions on funerals, and with so many people not being able to hold the service for loved ones in the way or in the place you would have preferred, we are offering a wider range than usual of services and events.

“They will include both more traditional services, drop-in spaces to come and light candles and to pray and a special drop-in event especially suitable for children, young people and families.”

Barry added: “For many of us the grief of recent times has been almost overwhelming.

“And so we wanted to offer space for the wider community to pause, remember and pray for God’s comfort and help.”

All are welcome to any of the services or events.

They will give people the chance to light a candle in remembrance.

And the names of those people are remembering will be read out.

Services to remember our loved ones will be held at St Dionysius Church on Market Harborough’s High Street, All Saints Church in Lubenham and St Peter and St Paul Church in Great Bowden.

They will all start at 5pm on Saturday October 30.

At St Hugh, on Northampton Road, Market Harborough, there will be a drop-in from 3pm-5pm.

There will be space for children, young people, and their families to remember family and friends together.

And at St Nicholas, on Rectory Lane, Market Harborough, there will be a “special space” from 3pm-5pm.