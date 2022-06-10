Special service to celebrate the life of former Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole was held today (Friday)

A special service to celebrate the life of former Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole is being held today (Friday).

The private service for Mr Cole’s family and friends was staged at Leicester Tigers’ Welford Road stadium in the city.

The highly-respected former senior police officer was a keen Tigers supporter as well as being a football fan.

Mr Cole, 55, was found dead at his home in Kibworth Harcourt on Wednesday March 30 – just 12 days after he stepped down from the force that he led for 12 years.

Hundreds of heartfelt tributes poured in for the dad-of-two from his family, police officers and colleagues, forces all over the UK, council chiefs, MPs and church leaders.

Mr Cole was the country’s longest-serving chief constable when he retired on Friday March 18.