Special Platinum Jubilee fund set up to support local organisations and celebrate the Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch

Harborough District Council is aiming to set up a special new Platinum Jubilee fund to support local organisations and celebrate the Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch.

The new landmark scheme was unveiled at the council’s ruling Cabinet meeting on Monday evening (7February 7).

Cllr Phil King, the council’s leader, announced plans to launch the Platinum Jubilee Community Capital Fund.

Organisations in Harborough will be invited to bid for cash to “help secure or develop significant capital assets, across the district, as a lasting commemoration of Her Majesty The Queen’s historic 70 year milestone”.

Further details will be announced at the full council meeting on Monday February 21 when a final decision will be made on the budget for 2022-23.

The local authority’s Cabinet also made recommendations on its budget priorities as it “continues to tackle significant financial challenges as well as investing in frontline services”.

To help plug a huge budget gap of £4 million, the council last year carried out an intensive budget review programme, called Budget Challenge 2025 (BC25).

Every council service was reviewed and scrutinised and the council aims to save £3.1 million a year by 2024/25.

The council has recently consulted the public on its budget proposals as well as about residents’ aspirations and priorities for Harborough district.

The council said it has recommended investment into:

- Community support - making available community grants to support local groups and organisations

- Protecting the local environment by ensuring appropriate enforcement of planning regulations and helping to minimise environmental crime

- Supporting local businesses by actively engaging with the business community so they have access to the best possible support that will help them to grow. As well as continuing to provide grant and business support schemes that will help business during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic - and the continued delivery of local business hubs such as Harborough Innovation Centre and Grow on Centre

- Providing leisure facilities, local parks and amenities that will help improve health and well-being in communities

- Service transformation to make the council leaner and more efficient by investing in new technology

- Using the financial resources available to invest in local community assets and develop infrastructure to support future residential and business development.

Residents living in a Band D property across the district are also poised to have to fork out an extra £5 Council Tax – stepping it up to about £178 for the year – to the council in 2022-2023.

That’s currently the maximum increase allowed by the Government.

The Council Tax bill contributes to public services and includes precepts from Leicestershire County Council, Police and Crime Commissioner, Harborough District Council, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue and Parish Councils.

The council has also reviewed its Corporate Plan which sets out its ‘vision for the future’ and what it aims to achieve for people, communities and businesses.

Cllr Phil Knowles, who leads the Liberal Democrats on Harborough council, said: “We will support this budget where ever we can.

“But there are serious question marks hanging over the council’s long-term financial plans.

“We are also very concerned about service provision over the next few years,” warned Cllr Knowles.

“There are areas of major concern for us.

“We will be holding talks with senior council finance officers so that we can try to better understand what the ruling Conservative group is trying to do.