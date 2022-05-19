Special party at Harborough retirement development to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The celebration is being held at the Elizabeth Place complex on Trimbush Way, off Rockingham Road.

A special party is going ahead at a retirement development in Market Harborough to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Homeowners there will welcome locals and their friends and families to the development between 2pm and 4pm on Friday June 3 for Jubilee themed-drinks and food.

They will also be entertained with live music in the landscaped gardens.

Estates manager Darren Yates said: “The Queen’s Jubilee is truly a momentous occasion.

“So we thought it was only fitting that we put on a special celebration so our homeowners, and the local community, can join in the celebrations.