Special lunchtime get-togethers for older people are about to be staged again in Harborough

Special lunchtime get-togethers for older people are about to be staged again in Market Harborough by local home care company, Home Instead.

Special lunchtime get-togethers for older people are about to be staged again in Market Harborough by a local home care company.

Home Instead says its Friendship Lunches have “brought a spirit of companionship and helped to reduce loneliness and social isolation” for townspeople over the last few years.

The Home Instead Friendship Lunch will be held on the second Wednesday of every month.

The first will be held from 12midday to 2.30pm on Wednesday August 11 at the Royalist pub on Western Avenue on Market Harborough’s Southern Estate.

“The venue is fully accessible and has adjacent mobility parking areas.

“We will be offering a two-course luncheon and tea or coffee from a set menu for only £7.00,” said Home Instead.

“The luncheon will also include a quiz for those who wish to take part and a raffle, with all proceeds going to local charities.

“Anyone can come along alone or with friends and can be assured of an excellent wholesome lunch and supported by our award-winning team an interesting afternoon of friendship and fun.”