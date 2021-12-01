Special fundraising event at Harborough Theatre to support counselling charity

Latest news.

A special fundraising event is being staged at Harborough Theatre in Market Harborough on Saturday (December 4) to support a local counselling charity.

You’ll be able to enjoy coffee, cake, bacon rolls, live music and stalls with a Christmas feel at the town centre theatre from 9.30am-12midday.

The event’s being held to get behind the Bower House, which offers counselling and a safe space for people.

And it’s the first they will have put on for two years as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The Bower House, based on Coventry Road, Market Harborough, opened over 20 years ago.

The charity now has a team of almost 40 trained counsellors and 18 support workers to call on.