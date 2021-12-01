Special fundraising event at Harborough Theatre to support counselling charity
The event takes place this Saturday
A special fundraising event is being staged at Harborough Theatre in Market Harborough on Saturday (December 4) to support a local counselling charity.
You’ll be able to enjoy coffee, cake, bacon rolls, live music and stalls with a Christmas feel at the town centre theatre from 9.30am-12midday.
The event’s being held to get behind the Bower House, which offers counselling and a safe space for people.
And it’s the first they will have put on for two years as a result of the Covid pandemic.
The Bower House, based on Coventry Road, Market Harborough, opened over 20 years ago.
The charity now has a team of almost 40 trained counsellors and 18 support workers to call on.
You can find out more about the Bower House here: bowerhouse.chessck.co.uk