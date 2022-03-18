Special fundraiser in Harborough town centre to support the people of Ukraine

A special fundraiser is going ahead in Market Harborough town centre on Saturday March 26 to support the people of Ukraine.

A special fundraiser is going ahead in Market Harborough town centre on Saturday March 26 to support the people of Ukraine.

The event is being staged between 10am and 4pm on The Square in Market Harborough to pour money into the coffers of the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Appeal.

Talented local musicians will be performing all six hours while a bar, food outlets and craft and gift stalls will also be laid on.

A special fundraiser is going ahead in Market Harborough town centre on Saturday March 26 to support the people of Ukraine.

All of the cash raised will be donated to the new nationwide appeal – which has already generated a staggering £175 million.

All of the musicians are singing and playing for free and Harborough District Council are allowing the organisers to use The Square free of charge.