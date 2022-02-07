Special events to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Leicestershire

A host of special events are to be held in Leicestershire to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and 70-year reign as monarch.

The diary of celebrations across the county is being announced today (Monday) by Mike Kapur, Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire.

They include a garden party that he will host for people turning 70 in 2022 - as well as the planting of trees and an art competition for primary schoolchildren.

Awards will also be handed out for businesses and communities for 70 organisations.

All you need to know can be found at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/platinum-jubilee with information also available on how you can arrange your own community event or street party.

The Queen celebrated a staggering 70 years on the throne yesterday.

Mr Kapur said: “As we celebrate a momentous milestone for Her Majesty, the plans I’m announcing provide a chance for people across Leicester and Leicestershire to experience a feeling of togetherness and to look forward with confidence.

“I’m really looking forward to the celebrations.

“Let’s show the nation just how proud we are of Her Majesty The Queen.”

An extended four-day bank holiday for the entire nation from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5 will give the monarch’s platinum jubilee an extra-special royal seal.

Events include:

- An art competition open to primary schoolchildren – with the simple brief of painting a picture about what the Platinum Jubilee means to them. It is open to children in KS1 and KS2 year groups with a winner and runner-up award for each group. The closing date for entries is Friday April 1.

- A 70 at 70 garden party is the Lord Lieutenant’s special invitation to people who are celebrating their 70th birthday this year. It will take place on Tuesday May 31 at Beaumanor Hall, Woodhouse, near Loughborough. Nominations can be made by anyone meeting the criteria and the closing date is Friday April 1.

- An award for 70 organisations, such as school, businesses, voluntary and community groups that has done something exceptional to develop community spirit.

- Dozens of beacons will be lit on the evening of Thursday June 2 to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Local communities, parish councils, schools, youth groups, and farming communities can get involved by setting up and lighting beacons, sponsoring beacons, or illuminating a home or building – the National Space Centre will also be lit up.

Everyone is also being invited to plant a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Anyone wishing to plant their own tree for the Jubilee can get them through schemes offered by the Woodland Trust.

Residents can also apply to close their street or road for a street party to celebrate on a day over the extended bank holiday weekend or as part of The Big Lunch on Sunday June 5 itself.

Normally, a street party road closure would be subject to an administration fee.

However, Leicestershire County Council is waiving the fee for Platinum Jubilee street parties.

There will also be no charge for street parties in Leicester.