South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa condemns U-turn on decision for killer's parole hearing to be held in private

The MP raised concerns over the multiple parole hearings sought by Colin Pitchfork at Prime Minister's Questions.

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa has slammed a U-turn on the decision for a child killer’s parole hearing to be held in private.

Since becoming MP in 2015, Mr Costa has consistently campaigned against the release of Colin Pitchfork who raped and murdered two teenagers in Leicestershire in 1988.

Pitchfork was released in 2021 but returned to prison two months later after breaching his licence conditions when he approached a woman litter-picking alone.

Since June 2023 reconsiderations for his re-release were made but the decision blocked in December. Pitchfork uniquely applied for further re-consideration for his release – a hearing Mr Costa successfully campaigned to be held in public.

However, since then, the decision has been reversed due to fresh allegations including ‘recent conduct’.

A public parole hearing was initially set for July 8-10, but on Thursday a Parole Board statement said:

“Material changes in circumstances there has had to be a change of decision in relation to the nature of the hearing, which will no longer be held in public. It has been caused by unforeseeable developments including fresh allegations in respect of relatively recent conduct.”

Mr Costa expressed his disappointment at the unexpected change in listing.

He said: "The decision to hold this parole hearing in public was a significant step towards transparency and public understanding of the Parole Board's processes. I respect the need to treat new evidence with sensitivity, but many will feel this latest change undermines the progress we have made and adds to the confusion and distress felt by my constituents and the wider community. "I am deeply disappointed that members of the public will now miss the opportunity to see first-hand how the Parole Board assesses risk and conducts Mr Pitchfork’s hearing. My team and I are now doing everything we can within the Parliamentary rules to fight for transparency and justice for this case.”

Pitchfork was the first person in the world to be convicted using DNA evidence. The families of the victims, along with Mr Costa and his constituents, have been closely following the developments of the case.

He is urging the parole board to ensure the hearing is rescheduled at the earliest possible date and to consider how it can ‘regain the trust of the public’.