South Kilworth man features in wheelchair events in major tennis competition at Wimbledon

Mark at Play Your Way to Wimbledon. Photo: imagecomms

South Kilworth’s Mark Langeveld has had the opportunity to play on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon in the wheelchair events – and enjoyed an unforgettable experience at SW19.

Langeveld, 53, who coaches and plays at Lutterworth Tennis Club, featured in the national finals at the Play Your Way to Wimbledon event, powered by Vodafone – the largest individual mass participation tennis competition in the UK.

Thousands of players took part in the qualifying stages this year, leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts.

Langeveld, who described Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe through to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as his tennis idols, was thrilled to attend Wimbledon and revealed it was an experience they will never forget.

Mark called the experience a 'great thrill and great honour'. Photo: imagecomms

Langeveld said: “It’s been great playing at Wimbledon, a historic venue, hallowed turf, so a great thrill and great honour.

“It’s great to get on these courts that you’ve seen so many times down the years and play, it’s great to use the facilities you see on the TV every year.

“The atmosphere here is really good, everyone’s buzzing, one of my opponents seemed to have brought literally the whole contingent from their Welsh village, which is brilliant.

“There’s lots of camaraderie, which I think is what it’s all about.”

Former British No.1 and Vodafone Ambassador Laura Robson led a coaching clinic alongside the All England Club’s Head Coach Dan Bloxham, allowing players who just missed out on the 14U national finals to experience grass court play.

She said: “The coaching clinic is so much fun. All the kids work so hard out there and have a smile on their face the entire time which is exactly what you want.

“It’s a highlight of the year for many and this feels like a big deal, because it is. Everything here is exactly as it was when the main tournament was on, which makes it even more special.”

