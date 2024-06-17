Son raises thousands after Market Harborough musician nearly loses leg following aneurysm

John Maher is recovering in hospitalJohn Maher is recovering in hospital
A son has raised more than £3,200 to support his dad after he was hospitalised with two life-threatening aneurysms.

Earlier this month Harborough musician and co-organiser of Market Harborough Summer Fayre, John Maher, collapsed and was rushed to Glenfield Hospital.

The 70-year-old was diagnosed with two aneurysms and had to undergo surgery to save his right leg from amputation.

As his father and step-mother are both self-employed, son Luke decided to organise a fundraiser to help cover costs during John’s recovery.

Luke following his 19 mile walk.Luke following his 19 mile walk.
Luke took on a 19-mile walk from his dad and stepmother’s house in Market Harborough, to the hospital.

He said: “The doctors are hopeful he will recover and hopefully keep his right foot and leg.

“It will be a long road to recovery, so with that in mind I walked from his house in Market Harborough to his hospital bed in Glenfield to raise money to help aid his recovery, as both he and my step mum are self-employed.”

