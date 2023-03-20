Son is third generation to step into family business at Harborough shoe shop

Rajan Chavda and Anand Chavda of Anand Shoes.

A son is the third generation stepping into the family business at a Harborough shoe shop.

Anand Shoes has been a staple of Harborough High Street for 27 years, with Kailash Chavda at the helm.

He became a shoe maker after following in the footsteps of his father, Anand – a cobbler in Zanzibar who previously made shoes for the sultans of Oman.

And with more than 75 years of family history in shoe making and repairs, Kailash’s son Rajan knew there was only one direction he wanted his career to take.

The 26-year-old has been working in Anand Shoes for some eight years learning the trade.

But now he has launched his own business called ‘Sneaker Suite’ within the store, reselling modern trainers and offering a trainer cleaning service.

Rajan said: “Our whole business model is based around sustainability as we do endless amount of repairs and cleaning which provides longevity to items and saves them from landfill – while saving the customer money not having to buy new again.

“It’s a very unique twist as we have combined traditional and modern under one roof.”

Rajan learnt to clean trainers while working with his father, and then decided to start selling designer trainers.

The most he has sold a pair for was £600 and Rajan says having a local shop where people can buy rare trainers is a coup for Harborough.

He told the Mail: “Sneaker Suite launched in 2022 after I was sneaker cleaning under Anand shoes, which has always been a popular service. I then decided to also start reselling trainers.

“Sneaker Suite is my brand to be a part of Harborough, so ‘sneaker heads’ have a place to go. These rare desirable trainers are hard to find and normally would only be in the city or online.

“But to walk into a shop, see, try, feel and be sure of authenticity is rare.

“Any old sneakers that have stopped being worn get a deep clean by us and then sold on to the fraction of the price. Some super expensive sneakers which people only dreamed to have is now possible with preloved.”