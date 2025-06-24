Somewhere Fest: Free musical festival prepares to showcase local artists in Harborough town centre
Somewhere Fest is set to take place in Market Harborough town centre on Sunday June 29, from 12pm to 7pm.
The event is hosted by volunteer-led label Somewhere Records and promoted by Creative Harborough – a network of art and culture organisations.
Founded in 2017, the independent record label aims to discover and support new artists, giving them a platform through live sessions, recording and local gigs.
Somewhere Fest is an annual event and aims to showcase local talent.
People can expect to enjoy an eclectic mix of music genres such as pop-rock, folk, funk-jazz, blues-rock from several local bands and artists.
Some names include Marnie’s Girl, Ione Banks, Direct Injection, Hub Cap, Scarlett J and more.
The artists are available to listen to on Spotify, search Somewhere Records for a preview.
For more information on the label and on the event visit somewhererecords.co.uk