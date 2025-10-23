Solicitors with offices in Market Harborough celebrate win at national awards
Lawson West Solicitors, which was founded and has offices in Leicester, scooped the Private Client Firm of the Year - Boutique award at the British Wills and Probate Awards in Manchester.
The firm was shortlisted for four consecutive years for the accolade, which recognises the work of its Probate, Wills and Trusts team, which employs 17 professionals.
Lawson West Solicitors legal director Phoebe Skarlatos said: "I’m proud our team shines in the national spotlight.
"Their commitment to top-level service and empathetic advice makes all the difference for our clients."
The firm was also recently recognised in the 2026 Legal 500 Guide ranking in the top tier - one of only seven firms across the East Midlands to do so.
Managing director Vicky Jones said: "Being born and bred in Leicester, we’re proud to see our local roots grow into national recognition.
"Our approach - combining deep legal expertise with genuine care for clients - sets us apart from much larger competitors."