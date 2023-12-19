News you can trust since 1854
Slimming World members in Harborough help those in need this Christmas

Members donated items to the Jubilee Food Bank
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Dec 2023, 11:57 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 11:57 GMT
Foodbank trustee Tony Barratt checks out the haul with consultants Frankie Fanko, Katy Boddy and Angela Walker. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERFoodbank trustee Tony Barratt checks out the haul with consultants Frankie Fanko, Katy Boddy and Angela Walker. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Slimming World members in Harborough have come together to help their local food bank this Christmas.

Consultants Katy Boddy, Angela Walker and Frankie Fanko decided to ask their members to contribute food and hygiene products to help those most in need.

Food bank trustee Tony Barratt collected the items which filled 25 carrier bags and one box, containing everything from corned beef and carrots to chocolate biscuits and custard.

Harborough Leisure Centre also stored donations and provided a collection point.

