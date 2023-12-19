Slimming World members in Harborough help those in need this Christmas

Foodbank trustee Tony Barratt checks out the haul with consultants Frankie Fanko, Katy Boddy and Angela Walker. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Slimming World members in Harborough have come together to help their local food bank this Christmas.

Consultants Katy Boddy, Angela Walker and Frankie Fanko decided to ask their members to contribute food and hygiene products to help those most in need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Food bank trustee Tony Barratt collected the items which filled 25 carrier bags and one box, containing everything from corned beef and carrots to chocolate biscuits and custard.