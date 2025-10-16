Sixth form at Harborough school among top 20 per cent in country for student progress

Robert Smyth Academy principal Dan Cleary, alongside students receiving their A-Level results.

Robert Smyth Academy’s sixth form has been ranked among the top 20 per cent in the country for student progress.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The secondary school’s sixth form, based on Burnmill Road, Market Harborough, is in the top 20 per cent of sixth forms and colleges nationwide for its Level 3 Value Added progress according to data from the Department for Education.

The academy’s principal Dan Cleary said: "These results are a testament to the extraordinary dedication of our students and the unwavering support of our staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every day, our team goes above and beyond to challenge, nurture, and inspire learners.

"Our Sixth Form is not only a hub of academic excellence - it is a vibrant community where students flourish in confidence and character.

Among the Sixth Form’s success stories in 2025 were that 100 per cent of students progressed to university, apprenticeships or employment, while 35 per cent secured places at Russell Group universities, which are considered the most prestigious in the country.

Students also achieved above national average levels of A or A-star grades in subjects including biology, fine art and product design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The academy’s sixth form is highly oversubscribed due to its reputation, and the school said it is important to note that students currently enrolled at the academy are given priority for places under the national admissions code, providing they meet entry requirements.

The academy is holding a Sixth Form open evening on Wednesday November 12 between 6pm and 8pm with prospective students and their families invited to get a flavour of the school and Sixth Form life.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.