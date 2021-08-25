Six friends raise over £1,300 for charity after conquering a tough 72-hole golfing marathon in Kibworth

Harry Wootton-Cook, Jake Houlichan, Liam King, Joseph Davies and Macauley Sharpe have raised over £1,300 for a top cancer charity after conquering a tough 72-hole golfing marathon in Kibworth. Photo by Andrew Cooper.

Six friends have raised over £1,300 for a top cancer charity after conquering a tough 72-hole golfing marathon in Kibworth.

Macauley Sharpe, Liam King, Jake Houlichan, Harry Wootton-Cook and Joseph Davies are boosting Macmillan Cancer Support after swinging into action at Kibworth Golf Club.

The group all took part in the leading cancer charity’s ‘Longest Day Golf Challenge’.

They teed off in the dark at 5am using special LED balls and played non stop for 16 hours, racking up an impressive 20 miles.

And so far they have generated £1,361 with money still coming in.